Left Menu

Lockdown extended in Bihar till May 25

Hence, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by another 10 days, from May 16 to 25, the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.The state has been rattled by explosive growth in its COVID-19 incidence since the beginning of April.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:59 IST
Lockdown extended in Bihar till May 25

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 25.

Kumar made the announcement after chairing a high- level meeting, convened to take a decision on the lockdown, which was in place from May 5 to 15.

''Reviewed the lockdown in Bihar with colleagues in the council of ministers and officials. The positive outcome of the lockdown is evident. Hence, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by another 10 days, from May 16 to 25,'' the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

The state has been rattled by explosive growth in its COVID-19 incidence since the beginning of April. During the period, its total caseload has risen by nearly three times and exceeded six lakh.

The death toll, which on Wednesday crossed 3,500, has also seen a more than three-fold jump during the period. Those succumbing to COVID-19 include many sitting and former legislators, top bureaucrats and doctors.

Nonetheless, the situation has looked up in the past few days, causing the recovery rate -- which had dipped to as low as 77 per cent at the beginning of this month -- to reach 83.43 per cent on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the state registered 9,863 fresh cases, after having witnessed daily jumps in its tally by a five- digit figure for more than a fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba issues upbeat annual forecast on strong e-commerce trend

Chinas top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations, betting that the broader pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.But the strong outlook was oversha...

436 563 hectares released for land distribution programme

Deputy President David Mabuza says 436 563 hectares of land have to date been released and approved for allocation, under the land distribution programme.He said this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday...

Germany's small liberal party eyes big role in Merkel succession

After 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel, a small party that believes in big tax cuts and legalizing cannabis wants to play kingmaker in Germanys next government. They might just pull it off. The latest opinion polls indicate that no two ...

U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -Granholm

Fuel supply constraints in some states along the U.S. East Coast should ease as soon as Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview after Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its pipeline on Wednesday.Gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021