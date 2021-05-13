Spain will have 33 million vaccinated people by mid August, PM says

Spain will have 33 million vaccinated people by mid August, PM saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:09 IST
Spain will have 33 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-August, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
The vaccination rollout has sped up in Spain over the past weeks and the country is due to receive 13 million doses of Pfizer vaccine next month, Sanchez said.
