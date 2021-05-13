SoftBank's Son says 'afraid' about Tokyo 2020

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he is "afraid" of having the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed concern for both Japan and countries sending athletes to the Games in Tokyo.

The intervention from one of Japan's most prominent executives comes as the government has vowed to press ahead with Tokyo 2020 amid rising domestic virus cases and concern over the speed of the vaccination rollout. Speaking on CNBC, Son said of other countries: "They are having a big, tough situation. I don't know how they can support sending athletes."

