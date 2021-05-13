Left Menu

26 new oxygen plants set up in J-K, 52 more to come up: Atal Dulloo

Twenty-six new oxygen generation plants were set up with a total capacity of 25,000 litres per minute in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir recently as part of government efforts to increase oxygen supply in hospitals here, said Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo on Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:28 IST
26 new oxygen plants set up in J-K, 52 more to come up: Atal Dulloo
Oxygen generation plant at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-six new oxygen generation plants were set up with a total capacity of 25,000 litres per minute in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir recently as part of government efforts to increase oxygen supply in hospitals here, said Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo on Thursday. "In the last few days, 26 new oxygen generation plants were set up in the union territory. Before this, we had 21 oxygen generation plants with a capacity of 14,000 litres per minute," said Atal Dulloo.

Further informing about plans to set up more such plants, he said, "In the coming days, we will set up 52 more oxygen generation plants with a capacity of 48,000 litres per minute." "With these efforts, it is our objective to fulfil the demand of oxygen in the hospitals," added Mr Dulloo.

Oxygen plant in-charge Vijay Kumar Thapa at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu told ANI that it is an automatic plant that runs 24x7. "These Oxygen plants are automatic plants with emergency backup and everybody is working 24 hours in shifts to keep the oxygen plants running. There is no problem of oxygen shortage for the patient," said Thapa.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kamal, whose father is admitted to the hospital for treatment said, "COVID-19 has drastically increased across the country, which has instilled a fear in people that there is a shortage of oxygen. However, we have not faced any such issue. There is plenty of oxygen available here. The doctors and staff are also very cooperative." Another patient attendant at the hospital, Ravinder had a similar stance on the oxygen situation.

"We have not seen any patient facing oxygen shortage here. All facilities are good here," he said. Pooja, who attends to her family member at the government hospital, said, "Everyone is getting proper oxygen at the hospital. We are completely satisfied."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is working rigorously to fight the pandemic. Recently Atal Dulloo had announced that two 500-bedded COVID hospitals each are being constructed in Jammu and Srinagar to increase the capacity of treating patients. In the recent past, the Haj House in Srinagar was converted into a COVID care centre with a capacity to accommodate 100 patients.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 51,542 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

