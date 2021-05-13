Left Menu

Nearly two crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered in Maha so far

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:31 IST
As many as 1,91,73,383 shots of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Maharashtra since the drive began on January 16, the state government's data showed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 3,16,506 persons received vaccine doses, the state health department said in a release.

As many as 1,37,186 people in the above 45 years category received their second dose while 99,178 people in the same category received their first dose.

Owing to a shortage of vaccine doses, the state government on Wednesday suspended the inoculation drive for 18-44 age group, and said the entire available stock would be used only for the above 45 category.

Among healthcare workers, 11,38,242 have received their first dose and 6,89,134 a second dose, so far. Also, 15,51,670 frontline workers have been given a first dose while 6,79,527 have received both doses.

In the 18-44 category, 6,27,281 persons have received a first dose.

In the above 45 age group, for whom vaccination was made available earlier, 1,20,31,019 people have received a first dose while 24,56,510 have received both doses to date.

Health minister Rajesh Tope had said on Wednesday that the state was expected to receive more doses from May 20, after which the drive can be accelerated.

