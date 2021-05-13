Left Menu

Plateauing in daily new Covid cases, positivity rate recorded over past 3 days: Govt

On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:34 IST
Plateauing in daily new Covid cases, positivity rate recorded over past 3 days: Govt

Plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and positivity rate has been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more. According to the government, the number of districts with week-on week rise in Covid-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12. Addressing a press conference, a senior official, also said as many as 12 states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while 24 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity rate. India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Powar back as Indian women's cricket head coach, replaces WV Raman

Former spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced W V Raman as the Indian womens cricket teams head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.The 42-year-old...

Alibaba issues upbeat annual forecast on strong e-commerce trend

Chinas top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations, betting that the broader pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.But the strong outlook was oversha...

436 563 hectares released for land distribution programme

Deputy President David Mabuza says 436 563 hectares of land have to date been released and approved for allocation, under the land distribution programme.He said this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday...

Germany's small liberal party eyes big role in Merkel succession

After 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel, a small party that believes in big tax cuts and legalizing cannabis wants to play kingmaker in Germanys next government. They might just pull it off. The latest opinion polls indicate that no two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021