Maha: Raigad records 956 new COVID-19 cases; 27 casualties

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the addition of 956 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 casualties, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Raigad district reached 1,18,926 and the toll rose to 2,620, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from the latest cases and casualties reported on Wednesday, 956 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 1,04,481, the official said.

The district is now left with 11,825 active cases, he said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 88 percent, while the fatality rate stands at 2 percent, he said.

Of the latest infections, 294 were detected in Panvel taluka, followed by 186 in Alibaug, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

