Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with DMs of 100 high COVID-19 caseload districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with district magistrates of 100 districts with high caseloads of COVID-19 infections in two meetings on May 18 and 20, government sources said on Thursday. India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:50 IST
PM Modi to interact with DMs of 100 high COVID-19 caseload districts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with district magistrates of 100 districts with high caseloads of COVID-19 infections in two meetings on May 18 and 20, government sources said on Thursday. While DMs of 46 districts from nine states will be part of the first meeting, those from 54 districts from 10 states will attend the second meeting, they said, adding that respective chief ministers will be present in these interactions. This will be the first such interaction that the prime minister will have with top district-level administrative officers on the COVID-19 situation. So far, he has held a number of meetings with chief ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first outbreak in 2020. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, just ten states account for over 72 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours and these include Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

Also, just ten states account for 74.30 percent of the new deaths. India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 10,489 new COVID cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24 pc

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhis caseload...

Arrested Al-Qaeda operative moves Delhi court seeking nod to serve as doctor in Tihar jail

Sabeel Ahmed, terror accused and Bengaluru-based doctor, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking direction to jail authorities to allow him to assist the prison administration in tackling COVID-19 cases. Advocate MS Khan, representing Ahmed...

Ramesh Powar back as Indian women's cricket head coach, replaces WV Raman

Former spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced W V Raman as the Indian womens cricket teams head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.The 42-year-old...

Alibaba issues upbeat annual forecast on strong e-commerce trend

Chinas top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations, betting that the broader pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.But the strong outlook was oversha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021