Delhi witnesses dip in COVID cases, records 10,489 new infections in last 24 hours

Amid the crisis of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, the national capital continues to witness a dip in the COVID-19 cases with just 10,489 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 11, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the crisis of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, the national capital continues to witness a dip in the COVID-19 cases with just 10,489 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 11, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Thursday. The cumulative caseload in Delhi has mounted to 13,72,475, while there are still 77,717 active cases.

The positivity rate has come down to 14.24 per cent, which is the lowest since April 13. As many as 308 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital now stands at 20,618. The cumulative fatality rate is at 1.50 per cent.

A total of 73,675 tests including 58,709 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 14,966 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,81,01,281. According to the health bulletin, 74,654 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 74,654 received their first dose and 74,654 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 42,22,308.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, earlier in the day, informed that the positivity rate of the city went up to 36 per cent during the last three weeks and started witnessing a dip from last week. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surging COVID-19 infections, which has been extended till May 17.

Meanwhile, several vaccination centers where Covaxin is being administered in the national capital on Thursday remained closed for the age group of 18-44 years due to its non-availability. Sisodia has asked the Centre to allot its surplus oxygen to other states in need, as the national capital's demand for life-saving gas has reduced to 582 metric tonnes (MT).

"Today, after assessment of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the states who need it," said Sisodia. (ANI)

