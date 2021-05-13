Left Menu

Chennai, May 13 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TN-BIZ-STERLITE-PRODUCTION Sterlite Copper begins production of medical oxygen; dispatches first batch Chennai: Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper has commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu and the first batch of 'medical grade oxygen' was dispatched on Thursday, authorities said.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 1,942 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 78,973 Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,942 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 78,973, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday.

MDS3 TN-MNM-RESIGNATIONS Two more functionaries quit MNM citing personal reasons Chennai: Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.

MES8 TN-RAJINIKANTH-JAB Rajinikanth gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at a hospital here, his publicist said.

MES3 TN-BLAST-FACTORY Boiler blast kills four in TN chemical factory Cuddalore (TN): Four workers including a woman were killed and 10 injured on Thursday due to release of Ammonia after a boiler exploded in a chemcial plant here, the government said.

MES2 KA-KUMARASWAMY ''Have Kannadigas become orphans in this federal structure?'': Kumaraswamy Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday asked whether Kannadigas have become orphans in this federal structure, as he accused the BJP government at the Centre of being biased towards Karnataka, over the supply of oxygen and COVID vaccines to the state.PTI SS PTI PTI

