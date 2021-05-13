Left Menu

Navneet Kalra moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in oxygen concentrator seizure case

Businessman Navneet Kalra on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail, in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by Delhi Police.

Businessman Navneet Kalra on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail, in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by Delhi Police. Delhi's Saket Court, earlier in the day, had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea over the same matter.

The court had on Monday refused to give any interim relief from arrest to Kalra in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case. On May 7, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far. Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences charging with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)

