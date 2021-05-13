Left Menu

COVID: One more death, 243 new cases in Ladakh

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 158 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 243 new cases pushed the infection count to 15,807, officials said. Of the total deaths, 114 were recorded in Leh and 44 were from Kargil, they said.The only fatality was reported from Leh on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:16 IST
COVID: One more death, 243 new cases in Ladakh

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 158 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 243 new cases pushed the infection count to 15,807, officials said. Of the total deaths, 114 were recorded in Leh and 44 were from Kargil, they said.

The only fatality was reported from Leh on Thursday, officials said. Of the 243 fresh cases, 171 were reported from Leh and 72 were from Kargil, they said.

Of the total cases so far, 13,009 were recorded in Leh district and 2,798 in Kargil, they said.

As many as 147 people, including 104 in Leh and 43 in Kargil, were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far to 14,102, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,547 -- 1,278 in Leh and 269 in Kargil, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will resume power by late evening following phased blackouts islandwide on Thursday, President Tsai Ing-wen said, a problem that briefly affected major semiconductor firm TSMC.More than 6 million homes have been affec...

Delhi records 10,489 new COVID cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24 pc

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhis caseload...

Arrested Al-Qaeda operative moves Delhi court seeking nod to serve as doctor in Tihar jail

Sabeel Ahmed, terror accused and Bengaluru-based doctor, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking direction to jail authorities to allow him to assist the prison administration in tackling COVID-19 cases. Advocate MS Khan, representing Ahmed...

Ramesh Powar back as Indian women's cricket head coach, replaces WV Raman

Former spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced W V Raman as the Indian womens cricket teams head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.The 42-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021