COVID: One more death, 243 new cases in Ladakh

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 158 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 243 new cases pushed the infection count to 15,807, officials said. Of the total deaths, 114 were recorded in Leh and 44 were from Kargil, they said.

The only fatality was reported from Leh on Thursday, officials said. Of the 243 fresh cases, 171 were reported from Leh and 72 were from Kargil, they said.

Of the total cases so far, 13,009 were recorded in Leh district and 2,798 in Kargil, they said.

As many as 147 people, including 104 in Leh and 43 in Kargil, were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far to 14,102, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,547 -- 1,278 in Leh and 269 in Kargil, they added.

