More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to become available India soon, govt advisor says

Updated: 13-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, a top government advisor said on Thursday.

Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca's, vaccine, produced in India by the Serum Institute of India, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Several Indian states are reporting an acute shortage of vaccines, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

