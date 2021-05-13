Jouberton Community Health Centre opens doors for health care services

The newly built Jouberton Community Health Centre (CHC) has officially opened its doors for health care services to the people of Jouberton and nearby locations.

Built at a cost of around R160 million, the facility will open in a phased-in approach starting with maternity, then vaccination and all primary health care services will be provided starting on 1 June 2021.

"I promised the people of Jouberton, a functional new community health centre and I am happy that the promise has materialised," North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Thursday.

The facility has admitted its first patient. All the necessary resources, including medical equipment, medicine and most importantly health professionals are now available at this facility to service the communities.

Earlier this year, the MEC established a task team of managers to unlock bottlenecks and fast track project completion of both Jouberton and Sekhing CHCs.

"I wish to thank the management team, our Provincial Infrastructure team and Counsellors of the Matlosana Local Municipality who worked together to ensure this project comes to completion.

"We adopted the same approach to Sekhing CHC ensuring involvement of the Tribal Council and Local Municipality Counsellors and I believe soon it will also open its doors to provide health services to the people of Taung," the MEC said.

