Left Menu

Jouberton Community Health Centre opens doors for health care services

“I promised the people of Jouberton, a functional new community health centre and I am happy that the promise has materialised,” North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:47 IST
Jouberton Community Health Centre opens doors for health care services
Earlier this year, the MEC established a task team of managers to unlock bottlenecks and fast track project completion of both Jouberton and Sekhing CHCs. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The newly built Jouberton Community Health Centre (CHC) has officially opened its doors for health care services to the people of Jouberton and nearby locations.

Built at a cost of around R160 million, the facility will open in a phased-in approach starting with maternity, then vaccination and all primary health care services will be provided starting on 1 June 2021.

"I promised the people of Jouberton, a functional new community health centre and I am happy that the promise has materialised," North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Thursday.

The facility has admitted its first patient. All the necessary resources, including medical equipment, medicine and most importantly health professionals are now available at this facility to service the communities.

Earlier this year, the MEC established a task team of managers to unlock bottlenecks and fast track project completion of both Jouberton and Sekhing CHCs.

"I wish to thank the management team, our Provincial Infrastructure team and Counsellors of the Matlosana Local Municipality who worked together to ensure this project comes to completion.

"We adopted the same approach to Sekhing CHC ensuring involvement of the Tribal Council and Local Municipality Counsellors and I believe soon it will also open its doors to provide health services to the people of Taung," the MEC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID curbs leave Portugal's Fatima pilgrims out in the cold

Florinda, 77, woke up at the crack of dawn on Thursday to mark one of Portugals biggest religious celebrations - though not early enough to get a spot inside.Due to coronavirus restrictions, she was barred from entering the Fatima sanctuary...

COVID-19: Muzaffarnagar's death toll reaches 215

Two more people succumbed to COVID here, taking the death toll in the city to 215, officials said on Thursday.According to Chief Medical Officer MS Fojdar, out of the 1,053 new samples, 442 were tested positive. The city currently has 5,601...

Pidilite Industries Q4 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 307 cr

Pidilite Industries on Thursday reported a 96.43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.The leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals had posted a...

Latur: Nod given to pvt hospital to treat COVID-19 patients cancelled

The district administration in Maharashtras Latur has revoked the permission given to a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients after finding that it lacked facilities and did not conform to the protocols, an official said on Thursday.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021