Left Menu

Vaccine from IISc better than others, claims K'taka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:48 IST
Vaccine from IISc better than others, claims K'taka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@mla_sudhakar)

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is promising as the results show a better neutralizing effect than the existing vaccines, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The Minister held discussions with IISc Director professor Govindan Rangarajan and sought the institute's support in battling the pandemic, an official press release said.

During the interaction, the Director apprised the Minister of various researches being carried out at IISc, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator and also a vaccine for COVID-19 which can be stored at room temperature of upto 30C.

Professor Rangarajan told the Minister the vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralizing effect than the existing vaccines, the release said.

This vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, could be a big breakthrough in the nation's battle against the pandemic, it said, adding that from a public health point of view this is a huge advantage as it enables the government scale up distribution of vaccine faster and easier.

IISc has also developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM (liter per minute) capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College.

Professor Rangarajan said the oxygen output is about 90 percent and hence more efficient than the Chinese concentrators the output of which is about 40-50 percent.

The Director sought the Minister's support to expedite clinical validation and also in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) for the IISc vaccine, the release said.

Sudhakar assured him of support and said he would take the matter up immediately with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice-Chancellor and the Union Ministers concerned.

The Minister sought IISc's help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilization of oxygen and minimize wastage at both refilling/bottling units and at hospitals.

To this, professor Rangarajan said all technical and engineering support would be extended to the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intruder spotted on grounds of Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Afflecks USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police. According to Page Six, the man ...

Putin: school shooting in Kazan ''has shaken all of us''

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan has shaken the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership.The tragedy has...

REC organises COVID-19 vaccination camp, inoculates 500 employees, family members

State-run REC on Thursday said it organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp, where as many as 500 employees from PSU power sector firms and their family members got inoculated. REC Ltd under the Ministry of Power had organised a vaccination cam...

SC asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to provide dry ration, meals to stranded migrant workers in NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday, issuing a slew of directions relating to migrants workers stranded in NCR due to COVID-19 lockdown, ordered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh govrenments for districts included in the NCR to provide dry ration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021