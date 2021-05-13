Left Menu

Ace Group Yet Again Steps Forward to Uplift Medical Infrastructure During Pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:49 IST
Ace Group comes forward to provide oxygen cylinders, medical equipment and ventilators to district police, administration and authorities as well as ambulances to Prime Care, Noida to help them provide timely medical assistance New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As the country faces the world’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, Ace Group, a leading real estate developer, has stepped forward in providing timely and critical medical support to those battling with the disease across Delhi NCR region which is seeing the daily surge in the positive cases and struggling to match the demand of beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical facilities. The group carried out this activity under supervision of local administration. Ace has provided 150 oxygen cylinders to the Greater Noida Authority, District Police, Yamuna Expressway authorities and Dadri community health centre in order to help those battling with the severe virus. The group has also provided oximeter, thermometer, nebuliser, COVID medicines & ventilators to hospitals and fully equipped ambulances to Prime care, Noida.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Ace Group shared, “In the midst of this second wave of COVID-19 which has caused havoc in the country, most of us are stepping our best foot forward in order to not only fight the virus but also to help people who are in much need of timely support to fight against life threatening disease. We consider ourselves privileged to have enough resources aligned to be able to give back to the society which has made us what we are today. No doubt that these are challenging times but, we must work and act together to overcome the same.'' Ace Group has always been in forefront when it comes to be a responsible corporate. In the year 2020 also, Ace group installed sanitisation machine across different authority offices of Noida to support corona warriors to be able to execute their services in difficult times of pandemic. The group also distributed food items to their labourers working at construction sites to help them sail through the challenging times of lockdown and COVID-19.

Apart from this, to support and encourage women hygiene, Ace Group is also running an innovative CSR campaign Nirmalya - Ek Komal Pahal in collaboration with the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar to install sanitary pad vending machines in metro stations of Noida and various government schools in the region for which re-filling is also done by Ace. Image 1: Ace Group handed over medical equipment’s to Govt. Officials Image 2: Ace Group handed over medical equipment’s to Govt. Officials PWR PWR

