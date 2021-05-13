Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Airport facilitates delivery of Covid-19-related medical equipment

A total 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of Covid Vaccine have been transported through various airlines till 09th May 2021 through the Bhubaneswar Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:57 IST
Bhubaneswar Airport facilitates delivery of Covid-19-related medical equipment
Apart from this, Bhubaneswar Airport is also following all the COVID19 related guidelines and protocols as per the instructions of Central and State Governments to ensure a safe journey for passengers. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Every day country's airports are transporting medical essential and equipment across the country to strengthen the nation's fight against COVID19. AAI`s Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7.

A total of 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of Covid Vaccine have been transported through various airlines till 09th May 2021 through the Bhubaneswar Airport. To overcome the oxygen crisis for the country, a total of 156 empty oxygen tankers, 526 oxygen concentrators, 140 oxygen cylinders were transported by 75 Indian Airforce aircraft like C17, C130J, AN 32 from 23rd April 2021 to 11th May 2021. 41 pieces of oxygen concentrator were transported through various airlines also. Transportation of 3500 pieces of 10 Litre Seamless Cylinder and 1520 pieces of 46.7 L seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries.

Apart from this, Bhubaneswar Airport is also following all the COVID19 related guidelines and protocols as per the instructions of Central and State Governments to ensure a safe journey for passengers. The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors, employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimise crowding. To create awareness regarding COVID appropriate behaviour, ensuring the safety of passengers, the airport is also displaying instructions through several electronic and permanent displays at the terminal.

All Airports are trying and joining every battle they can. Bhubaneswar Airport has also organised a Covid vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and with support from the Government of Odisha, taking all safety measures into consideration.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intruder spotted on grounds of Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Afflecks USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police. According to Page Six, the man ...

Putin: school shooting in Kazan ''has shaken all of us''

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan has shaken the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership.The tragedy has...

REC organises COVID-19 vaccination camp, inoculates 500 employees, family members

State-run REC on Thursday said it organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp, where as many as 500 employees from PSU power sector firms and their family members got inoculated. REC Ltd under the Ministry of Power had organised a vaccination cam...

SC asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to provide dry ration, meals to stranded migrant workers in NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday, issuing a slew of directions relating to migrants workers stranded in NCR due to COVID-19 lockdown, ordered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh govrenments for districts included in the NCR to provide dry ration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021