Zoho Corp donates Rs 5 cr to TN CM relief fund to tackle COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:09 IST
Global technology firm Zoho Corporation has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to combat COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

It has also helped hospitals in the state by providing oxygen, beds and other medical equipment worth Rs 13 crore.

The city-based company on Thursday said it has set up an isolation care facility at its Estancia campus here for employees and their families, and was running community kitchens to cater to people in villages near Chennai.

''Zoho is providing oxygen supplies and medical equipment worth Rs 13 crore, to various public and private hospitals across the state.

Distribution of 700 oxygen concentrators is underway for government hospitals and corporation healthcare centres'', it said in a statement.

Under the community kitchen initiative, Zoho said it serves nearly 30,000 meals a day across Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and also in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Gudalur (Theni).

''There are plans to scale it upto 1 lakh meals a day and expand the initiative to Namakkal, Coimbatore and Salem,'' it said.

The temporary health care facility at Estancia is equipped with 30 beds to provide basic assistance to relatively mild cases of COVID-19 among Zoho employees and their families.

Zoho is also supporting various NGOs engaged in distribution of 'provision kits' to Tier II and Tier III towns.

As many as 2,000 provision kits were distributed and there are plans to add another 12,000, the company said.

The company also co-hosted a free vaccination drive in Madurai along with some NGOs.

As and when there was adequate supply of vaccine, the company plans to organise vaccination camps for employees and locals in other areas, the statement added.

