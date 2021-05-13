Left Menu

Euronics donates over 50 sanitising machines to COVID centres in Delhi

Our team would be constantly monitoring the equipment to ensure streamlining of this activity.The company is also working with these centres to provide them with training hospital staff, how to operate, use and maintain this equipment.

Public washroom automation accessory brand Euronics India on Thursday pledged more than 50 sanitising machines to COVID centres in the national capital. This machine breaks the disinfecting liquid into very fine particles, which remain suspended in the air for a long time and increases the contact time of the disinfectant with micro-organisms in the air, the company said in a statement. Silver hydrogen peroxide is used with water to disinfect high-risk areas, killing coronavirus on all surfaces, it added.

The COVID centres supported by Euronics are Radha Swami Covid Center, ITBP Covid Center, Sardar Patel Covid Center, Mata Gujri Dialysis and Covid Center, Oxygen Langer Sewa (Subash Nagar), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Covid Center, Dwarka Covid Center, Yamuna Sports Complex (Covid Center), CWG (Covid Center), and Tilak Nagar Hospital (Covid Center).

Commenting on the initiative, Euronics CEO and Managing Director Viknesh Jain said: "We hope that our contribution helps the frontline warriors in maintaining hygiene and keeping everyone safe. Our team would be constantly monitoring the equipment to ensure streamlining of this activity".

The company is also working with these centres to provide them with training hospital staff, how to operate, use and maintain this equipment.

