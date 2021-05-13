Delhi left with 2-3 days' vaccine stock for 45+, key workers: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi Thursday said Delhi is left with just two-three days' stock of coronavirus vaccines for those above 45, and key workers.

For the 18-44 age group, the capital has eight days of Covishield doses available, she said. ''Delhi currently has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers. We request the government to make more doses available for this category,'' she said.

Delhi has so far got 43.20 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers, of which 40.29 lakh have been utilised, Atishi said.

The city has received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category. Of this, 4.27 lakh have been utilised. The remaining doses, primarily Covishield, can last up to eight days, she said.

The city has already run out of Covaxin stock for 18+ category. Therefore, most of the centres administering the Bharat Biotech vaccine have been temporarily shut till further orders.

The AAP leader said 74,448 people were vaccinated in Delhi on Wednesday.

"Dispensaries conduct routine immunisation of children on Wednesdays and Fridays. So, there were fewer vaccination centres on May 12," she said.

A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.

