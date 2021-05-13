Left Menu

Nepal reports 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in one day; total cases 431,191: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 431,191, the health ministry said on Thursday.The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 214 new deaths in the last one day taking the death toll to 4,466.The cases are continuously on surge with 8,960 new cases recorded in the last one day.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:25 IST
Nepal reports 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in one day; total cases 431,191: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 431,191, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 214 new deaths in the last one day taking the death toll to 4,466.

"The cases are continuously on surge with 8,960 new cases recorded in the last one day. The total figure currently is 431,191. Deaths have also gone up to 4,466," the health ministry said in a statement.

Health officials have conducted 20,245 new coronavirus screening tests in the last one day, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doors...

Intruder spotted on grounds of Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Afflecks USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police. According to Page Six, the man ...

Putin: school shooting in Kazan ''has shaken all of us''

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan has shaken the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership.The tragedy has...

REC organises COVID-19 vaccination camp, inoculates 500 employees, family members

State-run REC on Thursday said it organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp, where as many as 500 employees from PSU power sector firms and their family members got inoculated. REC Ltd under the Ministry of Power had organised a vaccination cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021