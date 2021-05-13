Plateauing in daily new Covid cases, slight decline in positivity rate over past 3 days: Govt

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:31 IST
A plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and a slight decline in positivity rate have been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more. According to the government, the number of districts with week-on week rise in Covid-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12. Addressing a press conference, a senior official, also said as many as 12 states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while 24 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity rate. India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

