COVID-19: Muzaffarnagar's death toll reaches 215

Two more people succumbed to COVID here, taking the death toll in the city to 215, officials said on Thursday.

According to Chief Medical Officer MS Fojdar, out of the 1,053 new samples, 442 were tested positive. The city currently has 5,601 active COVID cases, he said.

With 855 people having recovered from the virus, the total number of recoveries reached 20,981, he added.

