5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doorstep within one hour of the test result.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:04 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doorstep within one hour of the test result. According to the minister, the authorities have been directed to ensure the systematic delivery of home isolation medical kits starting from May 15.

In an official press release, the minister stated that in most cases by the time the results arrive, the pandemic will be in the inflammation stage. So, at this what is mainly needed is anti-inflammatory treatment. Hence, this medical kit will mainly have anti-biotics, anti-virals and vitamin tablets that are prescribed for anti-inflammation. In addition, this will also have steroid tablets which could be used in the later stage if the symptoms are not mitigated, he said. "Those who have COVID symptoms need not wait to start taking the anti-inflammatory medicines till the result arrives. It is advisable to begin taking the anti-inflammatory drugs as soon as the symptoms are seen," he added.

Narayana also urged people to pay attention to their health conditions. "People who have a cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhoea should not be misled by taking them lightly and decide it as a common health problem. In this changed situation, most of these cases are turning out to be COVID positive. So, people should be alert and mentally prepared to fight the pandemic with the help of anti-inflammatory medicines," he said.

The deputy CM further said, "The allocation of oxygen made for the state is sufficient for the existing number of oxygenated beds. But, when the number of beds is going to be increased, we will be in need of additional oxygen. To meet this possible higher demand, action will be taken to procure oxygen." "Opposition parties should not indulge in blame game and make false accusations against the Prime Minister with regard to COVID management. India has handled it far better than even the developed countries like the USA," Narayana said in the media release. (ANI)

