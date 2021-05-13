Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:15 IST
J'khand sees dip in fresh fatalities below 100 for second time in May

Tribal-dominated Jharkhand on Thursday saw its fresh fatalities plunge below 100 for the second time in May at 97, with capital Ranchi also witnessing COVID-19 related deaths coming down to 19.

This is a 22.72 per cent dip, compared to average fatalities during May so far, which has been around 125.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 4,182, as per a Health Department bulletin.

The state had recorded 97 fatalities on May 10 also. To date this month, the highest number of 159 deaths was recorded on May 2.

Battling sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27.

The state has suspended the operation of intra and inter- city bus services and put a cap on people attending weddings at 11, lower from earlier 50 persons, with the provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

The state's positive tally has climbed to 3,01,257 with 4,362 new cases, the health department said in the bulletin.

The mineral-rich state now has 50,467 active cases, while the number of cases declared recovered and discharged so far stand at 2,46,608, it said.

Ranchi district again recorded the maximum number of new fatalities at 19, but it was much below 36, recorded a day before.

East Singhbhum recorded 18 fatalities, followed by nine in Dhanbad and eight in Bokaro.

Giridih, Ramgarh and Garhwa saw six, five and four deaths each, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported from Deoghar, Hazaribag, Latehar, Palamu, Saraikela and West Singhbhum.

Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma and Lohardaga recorded two deaths each, while Dumka and Simdega registered one death each, as per the bulletin.

Altogether, 75,25,753 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 48,005 since Wednesday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.38 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent, while the recovery rate from the deadly virus stood at 81.85 per cent against India's 83 per cent.

The decision to impose lockdown with stricter provisions was made at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to curb the further spread of the deadly virus.

The curbs imposed as 'Health Safety Week' from May 16 will have firm conditions, while previous restrictions that were announced till May 13 will now continue till May 16.

''The new restrictions include mandatory 7 days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours,'' a state government official said.

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e-passes for plying.

Organising any ceremony during weddings will also be prohibited in the state.

Under the stricter provisions, social distancing norms will be implemented strictly.

The state has already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

The restrictions first imposed as Health Safety Week till April 28 had been expanded earlier till May 6 and then till May 13.

All education centres and coaching institutions were closed, and all examinations postponed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

