Telangana logs 4,693 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:24 IST
Telangana continued to register a decline in fresh infections with 4,693 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 5,16,404, while the toll mounted to 2,867 with 33 deaths, a government bulletin said.

The state had reported 4,801 fresh cases on Tuesday, while it logged 4,723 cases yesterday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 734, followed by Rangareddy (296) and Medchal Malkajgiri (285), the bulletin said.

The state has 56,917 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested.

Total recoveries stood at 4,56,620 with 6,876being cured today.

Cumulatively, over 1.38 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.73 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.42 per cent, while it was 83.2 per cent in the country.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

