COVID-19: 16 more deaths in Ghaziabad, 11 in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad recorded 16 more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 358, while 11 more people succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar where the number of such fatalities reached 361 on Thursday, official data showed.

The two neighbouring districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 719, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 747 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 57,892. Its active cases reached 7,842, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 374 new cases that pushed its case tally to 50,200 and active cases to 4,958, it showed.

The data stated that 987 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 684 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 49,689 and 44,884, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.62 per cent and recovery rate at 85.83 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.71 per cent and 89.41 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,04,658 from 2,06,615 on Wednesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,59,676 and the death toll surged to 16,646 on Thursday, the data showed.

