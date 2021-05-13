Left Menu

SAD chief calls for setting up of COVID care centres in all blocks of Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:54 IST
SAD chief calls for setting up of COVID care centres in all blocks of Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take immediate measures to establish mini COVID care centres in the state and accelerate the vaccination process.

The Punjab government should ensure that the entire state is vaccinated in the next three months and for this, 500 teams should be formed to cover all 12,000 villages, he told reporters here.

Badal also appealed to the state government to re-employ all doctors and para-medical staffers who superannuated in the last one year.

Similarly, interns and nursing students should also be hired to fill in the crucial gaps and ensure there is no shortage of manpower, the SAD chief said.

He urged the chief minister to establish mini COVID care centres with level one and two facilities in all blocks of the state. Badal said people need access to basic care and oxygen upon being infected by the virus and mini COVID care centres will give them immediate relief.

He asked the government to put a cap on COVID treatment charges in private hospitals which are allegedly taking Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from patients.

''Private institutions are charging as much as Rs 10,000 for a simple CT scan test besides Rs 20,000 for life-saving drugs. Black marketing of medicines should be stopped immediately,'' he added.

Badal also called for subsidising treatment of COVID patients, with the Punjab government taking on the responsibility of paying the hospitalisation charges.

Stating that the common man is going through a lot of hardships due to the pandemic, the SAD president said the government should waive electricity and water bills for the next six months.

He said financial relief should be extended to taxi drivers, rickshawpullers, small shopkeepers and labourers whose livelihood had been severely affected by the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Punjab on Wednesday had registered 197 more deaths, taking the toll to 11,111, while 8,347 new cases pushed the COVID infection tally to 4,67,539.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 8,419 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; 10,157 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,621 and the toll to 6,753, the state health department said.This was the fourth day on the trot when Madhya Prades...

UPDATE 4- Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them women of Asian descent, saying the suspect committed hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long...

AP govt floats global tender for 1 cr COVID vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, from foreign producers, sufficient to inoculate one crore people.Global firms have been given time till June 3 to submit their bids, acco...

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021