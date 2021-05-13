Himachal sees 63 COVID-19 deaths; active cases cross 40,000-mark

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,118 on Thursday with 63 more fatalities, while 4,937 new cases pushed the tally to 1,50,673, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 40,008.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 1,08,503 with 3,817 more people recovering, the official said.

