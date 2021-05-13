Left Menu

Himachal sees 63 COVID-19 deaths; active cases cross 40,000-mark

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:15 IST
Himachal sees 63 COVID-19 deaths; active cases cross 40,000-mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,118 on Thursday with 63 more fatalities, while 4,937 new cases pushed the tally to 1,50,673, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 40,008.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 1,08,503 with 3,817 more people recovering, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 8,419 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; 10,157 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,621 and the toll to 6,753, the state health department said.This was the fourth day on the trot when Madhya Prades...

UPDATE 4- Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them women of Asian descent, saying the suspect committed hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long...

AP govt floats global tender for 1 cr COVID vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, from foreign producers, sufficient to inoculate one crore people.Global firms have been given time till June 3 to submit their bids, acco...

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021