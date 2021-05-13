Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai's daily cases dip below 2,000 again; 68 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after reporting 2,116 coronavirus positive cases, Mumbai's daily case count dipped below 2,000 on Thursday, although the number of deaths remained high at 68, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city recorded 1,946 new cases during the day, which took its caseload to 6,84,048, while the fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 14,076, it said.

This is the third time this week that Mumbai's daily infection count has remained below the 2,000-mark.

As per the update, 6,29,410 patients have recovered from the infection so far, including 2,037 who were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

A total of 30,886 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 58,26,074, the BMC said.

Of the 68 deceased, 40 had co-morbidities. While 39 of them were above 60 years of age, seven others were below 40 years of age, it added.

In the last 13 days, the COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai have remained in the range of 51 to 90.

Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus-hit metropolises in the country. The city had witnessed the highest ever 11,163 daily infections on April 4, while the highest number of 90 deaths were recorded on May 4 this year.

The city's recovery rate is 92 per cent, it said.

As per the BMC update, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April May 5 to May 11 was 0.36 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 189 days.

There are 85 containment zones in Mumbai, where 432 buildings have been sealed to break the chain of the virus.

