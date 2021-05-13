Left Menu

CureVac-GSK coronavirus variant vaccine generates good immune response in rats

GSK, which acquired a 10% stake in CureVac last year, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine is already in late-stage clinical trials.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:24 IST
CureVac-GSK coronavirus variant vaccine generates good immune response in rats

A second-generation COVID-19 vaccine developed by CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline , designed to protect against coronavirus variants, produced a high level of immune response in a trial in rats, the companies said on Thursday. CureVac in February said it would team up with GlaxoSmithKline on a COVID-19 vaccine aimed at targeting several variants with one shot.

The shot uses messenger RNA technology, similar to successful vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and clinical trials of the shot in humans are expected to start in the third quarter of this year. The mRNA "backbone" of the shot differs from CureVac's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and it is designed to work well at lower doses.

Rats immunised with the shot, called CV2CoV, showed quick, strong immune responses, the companies said, and blood serum "showed significant cross-neutralization against variants first discovered in Denmark (B.1.1.298), the UK (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351)." "To successfully fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, we will need different vaccines and we need to be able to respond effectively to emerging variants," GSK Global Vaccines President Roger Connor said.

"We are pleased with these pre-clinical results as they show the potential of the next generation mRNA technology we are developing together with CureVac." Although human trials are yet to start, these results mark a boost for GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales.

GSK's collaboration with CureVac is a fresh attempt to play a major role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 shot with Sanofi ran into delays and a collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended. GSK, which acquired a 10% stake in CureVac last year, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine is already in late-stage clinical trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 8,419 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; 10,157 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,621 and the toll to 6,753, the state health department said.This was the fourth day on the trot when Madhya Prades...

UPDATE 4- Georgia prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa killings

A Georgia prosecutor said on Tuesday she would seek the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them women of Asian descent, saying the suspect committed hate crimes. Robert Aaron Long...

AP govt floats global tender for 1 cr COVID vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, from foreign producers, sufficient to inoculate one crore people.Global firms have been given time till June 3 to submit their bids, acco...

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021