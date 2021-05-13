Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 35,297 new cases, 344 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:25 IST
Representative Image

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the Health department said.

The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery.Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

On Thursday, 15,191 new cases were reported in Bengaluru while 16,084 people recovered from Covid-19.

Sixteen districts reported 5 or less fatalities due to Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

As of May 13 evening, cumulatively 20,88,488 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 20,712 deaths and 14,74,678 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,93,078.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.

Among 344 deaths reported on Thursday, 161 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Ballari and Uttara Kannada (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Madya and Tumakuru (11), Hassan and Shivamogga (10), followed by others.

Ballari recorded 1,865 cases, Tumakuru 1,798, Myauru 1,260, Mandya 1,153, Bengaluru Rural 1,079, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,14,996, followed by Mysuru 1,05,487 and Tumakuru 74,371.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,46,305, followed by Mysuru 88,091 and Tumakuru 49,692.

A total of over 2,75,21,028 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,668 were tested on Thursday alone.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

