MP records 8,419 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; 10,157 recover

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,08,621 and the toll to 6,753, the state health department said.

This was the fourth day on the trot when Madhya Pradesh registered less than 10,000 cases, signalling a possible plateauing of the viral infection in the state.

Also, recoveries outnumbered new cases.

A total of 10,157 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,93,752, the department said.

With 1,577 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,33,284, while the tally of Bhopal rose to 1,09,742 with the addition of 1,196 infections.

Indore reported nine more deaths, taking the toll to 1,236, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 822 after five more patients succumbed to the virus in the state capital, department officials said.

Indore is now left with 18,067 active cases, while Bhopal has 15,262 patients under treatment.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,08,116.

With 66,206 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus detection in Madhya Pradesh rose to 85,82,419, the officials said.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,45,294 cases and 1,137 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,08,621, new cases 8,419, death toll 6,753, recovered cases 5,93,752, active cases 1,08,116, number of tests so far 85,82,419.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

