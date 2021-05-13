Left Menu

98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeats COVID-19

A 98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeated COVID-19 and has recovered from the deadly disease.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:33 IST
Annapurna Biswal. Image Credit: ANI

A 98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Bhubaneswar defeated COVID-19 and has recovered from the deadly disease. According to an official release, the woman, Annapurna Biswal tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Her family members rushed her to the SUM COVID Hospital, Bhubaneswar for treatment.

After being treated by the doctors and nurses, Biswal, who suffered from filaria, hypertension, and diabetes responded to the medication and turned around within a week's time. "The dedicated care extended to my mother has helped her recover," said her son Mr Kulamani Biswal.

Annapurna's granddaughter-in-law Rajashree Biswal said, "We never thought she would recover after she was infected by COVID-19, but we are extremely happy with the treatment given to her." The help desk set up in the hospital extended great support to the family during the difficult time, she said.

As per official data, Odisha currently has 89,736 active COVID cases. The state recorded 2,418 fresh cases and 17 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

