UAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

UAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year oldsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST
The United Arab Emirates has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the government said on Thursday, having already permitted its use for 16 years and above.
The UAE's health ministry approved its use, the government's Twitter account said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine in children as young as 12. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hope Biden asks Pfizer CEO to allow India develop its vaccines: Congressman Ro Khanna
Waivers for vaccine production "not a solution" - BioNTech
Pfizer buys Amplyx to expand drug-resistant treatment portfolio
BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August
UPDATE 2-Waivers for vaccine production "not a solution" - BioNTech