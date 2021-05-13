UAE allows Pfizer COVID-19 dose for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

The United Arab Emirates has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the government said on Thursday, having already permitted its use for 16 years and above.

The UAE's health ministry approved its use, the government's Twitter account said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine in children as young as 12. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

