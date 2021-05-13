Left Menu

Patients waiting for admission in Bengal hospitals to get free oxygen in bus

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:49 IST
Patients waiting for admission in Bengal hospitals to get free oxygen in bus

A non-profit organisation has started a free service to provide oxygen support inside a specially designed bus to needy patients waiting for admission in government hospitals of Kolkata, as the demand for the life-saving gas escalated with the spike in COVID-19 cases.

At any given time, up to four underprivileged patients will be able to get the service in the bus, christened ''Oxygen on Wheels'', a spokesperson of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) said on Thursday.

The bus will be stationed at one of the state government hospitals and patients will get free oxygen after being referred by a doctor of the medical establishment, the spokesperson of JITO's Kolkata chapter said.

A technician is provided by the hospital concerned for giving oxygen support to the patients inside the bus which has fans, redesigned seats to make patients feel comfortable and four oxygen concentrator machines.

The spokesperson said that the non-profit body of the Jain community is working closely with the state governments Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Oxygen on Wheels will move from one hospital to another.

Patients will get oxygen in the bus but whether they would get admission or not will be the sole discretion of the hospital concerned.

The service was launched on May 11.

''We believe that this is the time for the entire community to come together as one and support the activities of the government in whatever way possible. We are all in this fight against Covid-19 together,'' JITO Kolkata Chapter Chairman Rajesh Bhutoria said.

The organisation has plans to upgrade the infrastructure in the Oxygen on Wheels to provide service to six patients at a time and roll out similar facilities in the districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...

Public to soon comment on Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021

The public will soon comment on the Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021, which proposes tighter controls and management of firearms as well as the establishment of the National Firearms Register.In a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, Cabi...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM directs officials to stop all construction works in Naya Raipur

Taking a serious view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 infection, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday stopped construction works of all major projects with immediate effect in Naya Raipur. The state government also stopped the c...

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a radioactive element, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021