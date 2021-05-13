Left Menu

When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally?

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:52 IST
When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally?

When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally? Experts say it could be 2023 or later before the shots are widely available in some countries.

The United States, Israel and the United Kingdom are among the nations where about half or more of the population has gotten at least one shot. In some countries, including South Africa, Pakistan and Venezuela, less than 1 per cent of people have been vaccinated. In nearly a dozen countries — mostly in Africa — there have been no jabs at all.

The differences reflect a mix of factors including purchasing power, domestic production capacity, access to raw materials and global intellectual property laws.

The US has supported waiving intellectual property protection for the vaccines. But it's not clear whether there will be global agreement on the issue and, if so, whether that would help speed up production. COVAX, a UN-backed project to ensure vaccine access globally, has run drastically behind schedule due in part to export bans and stockpiling by some countries.

In April, researchers at Duke University said that, even with assistance from COVAX, many countries would not be able to reach 60 per cent coverage until 2023 or later.

“The US, European and other wealthy nations long ago pre-ordered nearly all the doses available and now other countries, even with the money to buy, are at the back of line waiting,” said Matthew Kavanagh, a global health policy expert at Georgetown University.

China and Russia are among those that have committed to donating vaccines to other nations. Other countries including the US and UK aren't yet sharing their stockpiles, though they've committed to doing so. Still, global scarcity is expected to continue for years to come.

“There is simply not enough vaccine to go around,” Kavanagh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...

Public to soon comment on Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021

The public will soon comment on the Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021, which proposes tighter controls and management of firearms as well as the establishment of the National Firearms Register.In a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, Cabi...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM directs officials to stop all construction works in Naya Raipur

Taking a serious view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 infection, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday stopped construction works of all major projects with immediate effect in Naya Raipur. The state government also stopped the c...

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a radioactive element, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021