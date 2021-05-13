Left Menu

Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:13 IST
Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, with most citing concerns about supply, though the province of Ontario also indicated that it was concerned about the risk of rare blood clots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work to stay fat.Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern eleph...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...

Public to soon comment on Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021

The public will soon comment on the Firearms Amendment Bill of 2021, which proposes tighter controls and management of firearms as well as the establishment of the National Firearms Register.In a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, Cabi...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM directs officials to stop all construction works in Naya Raipur

Taking a serious view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 infection, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday stopped construction works of all major projects with immediate effect in Naya Raipur. The state government also stopped the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021