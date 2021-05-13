Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

Quebec to stop offering first shots of AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Toronto | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:13 IST
The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.
Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, with most citing concerns about supply, though the province of Ontario also indicated that it was concerned about the risk of rare blood clots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
