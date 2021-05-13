Haryana to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines

Global tenders would be floated by the Haryana government for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that all those above 18 in the state are inoculated, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

During the past few weeks, COVID cases in Haryana have witnessed a surge. The number of total active cases in the state, as on May 12, were 1,07,058.

In a tweet, Vij said, ''Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest.'' States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus. Later, interacting with reporters this evening, Vij said, ''We want that the entire eligible population should be covered under vaccination at the earliest. Therefore, we have decided to float global tender because what we are getting domestically is slightly less.'' He said the state has sought 66 lakh vaccines from two companies manufacturing these in India. Addressing a news conference in the evening virtually, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the global tenders will be floated in a day or two.

While responding to questions on the vaccination, Khattar said the state government is trying to step up the vaccinations for the 18-44 category as and when more doses are available.

He said they are getting these vaccines in the batches of 3 lakh.

To a question, Khattar said priority at the moment is also to cover those above 45 years who have already received the first dose. He also said 20 per cent of the vaccine supply has been reserved for frontline workers that includes employees of the power, roadways, public health departments and the media.

The chief minister said the jabs in government facilities were being administered free of cost.

Vij said so far ''we have administered vaccine doses to a total of 45 lakh people''.

Haryana had started inoculation for the 18-44 category from May 2. Until May 11, 3.28 lakh people between 18-44 category had received the first dose of the vaccine, officials said.

After the Centre allowed 18-plus category to receive the anti-COVID jab, Haryana had sought 66 lakh doses, which the state officials had said were to be allotted in a phased manner.

Earlier, Vij had said that Haryana has sought 40 lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India and 26 lakh from Bharat Biotech.

