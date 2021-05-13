Left Menu

Covid claims 159 lives in Rajasthan, infects 15,867 more

The Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday claimed 159 lives in Rajasthan which registered 15,867 more coronavirus positive cases, taking the total fatality toll to 6,317 and infections to 8,21,525.Jaipur reported the highest number of 47 deaths followed by Jodhpur where as many as 15 people died, an official health bulletin said on Thursday.Bikaner reported 13 deaths followed by Udaipur 12, Sikar 11, Alwar 10, the statement said, adding fatalities were also reported from other districts of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur reported the highest number of 47 deaths followed by Jodhpur where as many as 15 people died, an official health bulletin said on Thursday.

Bikaner reported 13 deaths followed by Udaipur (12), Sikar (11), Alwar (10), the statement said, adding fatalities were also reported from other districts of the state. Of the fresh positive cases, a maximum of 4,099 cases was reported from Jaipur while 1,074 and 997 persons tested positive in Udaipur and Jodhpur respectively. A total of 6,03,319 persons have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,11,889.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

