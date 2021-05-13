Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals' experts to guide physicians on treating COVID patients

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:41 IST
Apollo Hospitals here on Thursday launched a unique free tele-access facility for general physicians and nursing homes to obtain timely advice from COVID Critical Care experts on treating coronavirus patients.

The tele-access facility will guide and empower general physicians and smaller nursing homes by providing them evidence-based therapy based on approved protocols on time, the hospital said in a release.

The targeted doctors and smaller nursing homes will be able to access correct advice on how to effectively care for critically ill patients through the telecommunication platform with Apollo Hospitals' experienced COVID Critical Care experts, it added.

According to Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, the second wave of coronavirus has seen a huge spike in the number of infections leading to a shortage of trained resources for proper management of COVID-19 patients.

''At this time of crisis, Apollo Hospitals is keen on sharing knowledge and expertise and touching more lives,'' he said in a statement.

In the first phase, Apollo Hospitals' critical care specialists will provide consultative services to physicians in the Tamil Nadu IMA community to optimise COVID care delivery.

A special helpline number is being set up for this purpose. Doctors and nursing homes can call from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday, the hospital said.

