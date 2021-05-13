Left Menu

COVID: Delhi govt allows walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:42 IST
COVID: Delhi govt allows walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years

Amid a shortage of vaccines in the national capital, the Delhi government in Thursday decided to allow walk-ins COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 45 years and above, and shift vaccination centres from hospitals to schools for this age group.

The decision was taken after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting on the ongoing vaccination drive in the city.

''Now citizens aged 45 years and above will be able to walk-in to get vaccine jabs without hassle of online registration,'' said Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID management.

Presenting the daily vaccination bulletin of the Delhi government, ruling AAP MLA Atishi warned about running out of vaccine stocks for beneficiaries including those in the 45 years and above age group.

''For the healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 45 years, Covaxin stock left only for three days and Covishield stock for two days,'' she said at a briefing.

The first vaccine shots will be ''ineffective'' if those above 45 years don't get their second dose due to unavailability of vaccines, she said and appealed to the Centre to rush supplies at the earliest.

Sisodia said after receipt of adequate vaccine supplies ''we will administer 1.5 lakh doses to those aged 45 years and above and 1.5 lakh doses to 18-45 years age group cumulatively.'' He also appealed to the Centre to redirect adequate doses of vaccines as Delhi government wants to vaccinate three lakh people daily in the city.

''After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination at all vaccination centres of Delhi, for individuals above 45 years of age,'' he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is planning to quickly scale up vaccination centres across the city, ensuring that they have all the required material to vaccinate a large number of people in a short amount of time. These centres will be open six days a week barring Sundays, he stated.

The Deputy CM said out of 57 lakh citizens above 45 years of age, 22 lakh have been vaccinated so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Trade chief Tai says solutions with EU on aircraft, metals disputes 'within reach'

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she believes solutions to trade disputes with the European Union on aircraft subsidies and steel and aluminum tariffs are within reach.Tai told the U.S. House of Representatives ...

Pakistan: Larkana development officials protest, demand 17-months outstanding dues

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work to stay fat.Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern eleph...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021