Left Menu

COVID-19 highlights need to invest in resilience of health system

The Minister said this when he tabled the department’s Budget Vote during a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:49 IST
COVID-19 highlights need to invest in resilience of health system
Mkhize said, meanwhile, that South Africa will begin phase 2 of its vaccination programme on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the learnings of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted the need to ensure that the health system is resilient in the long term to respond to future outbreaks.

The Minister said this when he tabled the department's Budget Vote during a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Government imposed a hard lockdown in March last year to allow the health sector to prepare the system for an influx of patients who needed to be hospitalised for COVID-19. In South Africa, and in most countries globally, field hospitals had to be added to bolster the number of beds in order to deal with increasing hospitalisations.

"Globally, the lesson from the impact of COVID-19 has emphasized the necessity of investing in long term resilience and sustainability of health systems to enable us to better respond to future health emergencies and crises.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant health-seeking deterrence and various results have pointed to this challenge.

"The mandates set out in the Performance Agreement that I signed with the President for the period of June 2019 to April 2024, indicate the need for innovation to close these service delivery gaps."

Mkhize said key amongst these include the establishment of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Fund, implementing the recommendations of the Health Market Inquiry Report, building human resource capacity, quality improvement, expansion of health infrastructure, risk management, uprooting corruption and ensuring clean governance as well as building partnerships through the social compact.

SA to begin phase 2 of COVID-19 roll-out from 17 May

Mkhize said, meanwhile, that South Africa will begin phase 2 of its vaccination programme on Monday.

This as the country emerges from the tumultuous year of 2020, which resulted in 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases and 54 968 people losing their lives.

"Our country is set to begin phase 2 of the vaccination program on 17th May 2021, targeting 130 sites in the public sector to be active next week, focusing on the population aged 60 and above and vulnerable groups, using Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine; as vaccination of the remainder of health care workers is being concluded.

"Private sector sites will open later next week," he said.

Mkhize said over the medium term, the department's most urgent focus is combatting the Coronavirus through the government's comprehensive local intervention programmes, for which R9 billion has been allocated.

"We continue to play our strategic roles as co-chair of the ACT-Accelerator and COVID-19 champion of the African Union, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's outstanding leadership in his capacity as chair of the AU in 2020."

Mkhize said, meanwhile, that the department will, come June, be piloting 16 Quality Learning Centres, defined as a cluster of health facilities at different levels of care servicing the same population.

He said the pilot cluster will comprise 80 hospitals and 64 Primary Health Care facilities.

"After incorporating the learnings from the pilot phase, the programme will gradually expand until all facilities belong to a quality learning centre.

"R13.7 billion has been allocated for supporting tertiary health care services which are offered at tertiary and central hospitals to service patients from different provinces.

"The grant compensates the provinces that suffer inequality that results from this arrangement."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Trade chief Tai says solutions with EU on aircraft, metals disputes 'within reach'

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she believes solutions to trade disputes with the European Union on aircraft subsidies and steel and aluminum tariffs are within reach.Tai told the U.S. House of Representatives ...

Pakistan: Larkana development officials protest, demand 17-months outstanding dues

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work to stay fat.Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern eleph...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021