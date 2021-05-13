Left Menu

Florida governor to pardon residents facing penalties for COVID-19 violations

Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has opposed local COVID-19 health restrictions at nearly every turn and has led the charge nationally in reopening his state, to criticism from health experts. He told Fox News he would sign a reprieve to spare Florida gym owners Mike and Jillian Carnevale from criminal penalties they were facing for not requiring patrons to wear masks at their business.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:48 IST
Florida governor to pardon residents facing penalties for COVID-19 violations

Florida's Governor on Thursday said he would grant pardons to any residents of his state facing penalties for violating local COVID-19 curbs, saying the rules should have been recommendations rather than mandates. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has opposed local COVID-19 health restrictions at nearly every turn and has led the charge nationally in reopening his state, to criticism from health experts.

He told Fox News he would sign a reprieve to spare Florida gym owners Mike and Jillian Carnevale from criminal penalties they were facing for not requiring patrons to wear masks at their business. "When our clemency board meets in the coming weeks, we'll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing," DeSantis said.

"These things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive." DeSantis, like some other Republican governors, has criticized what he termed the "government overreach" of some public health ordinances enacted by cities and counties, like mask mandates, and has pushed for voluntary measures that favor personal freedom.

He lifted all capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars in September and this month declared by executive order that all local emergency orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic were suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Trade chief Tai says solutions with EU on aircraft, metals disputes 'within reach'

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she believes solutions to trade disputes with the European Union on aircraft subsidies and steel and aluminum tariffs are within reach.Tai told the U.S. House of Representatives ...

Pakistan: Larkana development officials protest, demand 17-months outstanding dues

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work to stay fat.Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern eleph...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021