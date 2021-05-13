Left Menu

Cabinet urges aged 60 and over to register for COVID-19 jab

13-05-2021
Cabinet urges aged 60 and over to register for COVID-19 jab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet has urged those aged 60 and over, to register for their COVID-19 jab, as the government gears up to commence with phase two of its mass vaccine rollout on Monday.

According to a statement released by Cabinet on Thursday, the national and provincial Departments of Health will soon issue information about the location of more than 3 000 vaccination centres across the country.

"The commencement of phase two will run simultaneously with the continuing vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) whose vaccination was affected by the regulatory issues that beset the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the USA and Europe," said Cabinet.

The Sisonke Study, which was expanded to 95 sites across the country has vaccinated 434 980 frontline workers to date and will wrap up on 14 May 2021.

"Cabinet is pleased that the remainder of the healthcare workers will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine until further notice."

All those who are aged 60 and older are urged to sign up on the COVID-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) at https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za.

Meanwhile, those without online access or a smartphone can register through SMS by dialling *134*832*ID number#. Those who do not have an ID number can dial *134*832#.

Registration can also be done through the COVID-19 WhatsApp number by sending "REGISTER" to 0600 123 456.

"Citizens must ensure they enter their correct cellphone number and residential address to be able to receive information on the vaccination programme when necessary."

In addition, those with no access to technology can also sign up at their nearest vaccination site or with the community health workers who will visit various communities.

"The registration is essential for people to participate in the vaccination programme and allow traceability for purposes of medical follow-up should such be required in the future."

According to Cabinet, you do not need data or airtime to access the zero-rated SMS and WhatsApp registration services.

Those who encounter challenges whilst registering can call the COVID-19 hotline on 0800 029 999.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

