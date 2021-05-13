COVID-19: TN logs 30,621 new infections, 297 deaths

Chennai, May 13 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,768.

According to a medical bulletin, 19,287 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,98,945, leaving 1,83,772 active infections.

With the pandemic raging the southern State, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18; 20,000 on May 2 and 30,000 on May 12.

The State capital accounted for 6,991 new infections, totalling 4,19,261 till date.

The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities with 5,546 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was 1,58,129 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,25,416.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,173 cases, Coimbatore 2,835, Kanyakumari 1,079, Madurai 1,331, Thiruvallur 1,251, while the remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Ariyalur 174, Cuddalore 672, Dharmapuri 221, Dindigul 398, Erode 910, Kallakurichi 150, Kancheepuram 691, Karur 332, Krishnagiri 609, Nagapattinam 344, Namakkal 457, Nilgiris 224, Perambalur 183, Pudukottai 297, Ramanathapuram 293, Ranipet 440 and Salem 763.

Sivagangai recorded 207, Tenkasi 357, Thanjavur 683, Theni 492, Thirupathur 397, Thiruvannamalai 589, Thiruvarur 378, Tuticorin 492, Tirunelveli 781, Tiruppur 712, Tiruchirappalli 940, Vellore 640, Villupuram 571 and Virudhunagar 564, the bulletin said.

Among the 297 deceased, 68 of them were without co- morbidities, which include a 28-year-old man from Kancheepuram. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 13 people who tested positive today were returnees from other destinations, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government announced initiatives to encourage industries planning to set up medical oxygen manufacturing facilities in the state.

According to an official release, the government would provide a 30 per cent subsidy in two installments to such companies and to avail the incentive, the firm should commence production by August 15, 2021.

Those investments made between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 would be covered under this initiative, the release said.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) would be the joint venture partner for new companies which are planning to set up such facilities, the release said.

For companies which set up medical oxygen plant with an installed capacity of 10 metric tonne per day, the government would provide 30 per cent investment subsidy for five years and to avail the benefit, the companies should begin production before September 30, 2021, the release said.

To set up manufacturing facilities in the State, the SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) would allot land on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The State industrial guidance bureau would provide faster clearances for such proposals without any fee, the release said.

