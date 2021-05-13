Left Menu

National State of Disaster on COVID-19 extended until 15 June

The extension has been approved in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:12 IST
National State of Disaster on COVID-19 extended until 15 June
Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed measures taken by the United Kingdom (UK) in assisting South Africa fight against corruption by acting against individuals who are accused of having committed fraud and corruption in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 June 2021.

"The extension considers the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods," a statement released after this week's Cabinet meeting said on Thursday.

The extension has been approved in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002).

Fight against corruption

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed measures taken by the United Kingdom (UK) in assisting South Africa fight against corruption by acting against individuals who are accused of having committed fraud and corruption in the country.

"In this regard, Cabinet welcomed the arrest of Mr Michael Lomas in the UK in connection with the case in South Africa on the Kusile fraud and corruption matter and welcomed the imposition of very strict bail conditions by the courts in the UK," the Cabinet statement said.

In addition, Cabinet welcomed the imposition of sanctions by the UK on brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa for their roles in "a persistent pattern of corruption in South Africa which caused significant damage" to the South African economy and its people.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police urges Delhi HC to dismiss Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi Police on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi Appearing for De...

Chhattisgarh reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,92,331 on Thursday as 9,121 more people tested positive for the infection, while 195 fresh fatalities took the toll to 11,289, a health department official said.The number of recoveries reached 7,61...

Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Stocks were posting strong gains in afternoon trading Thursday, following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the SP 500 since February.Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gain...

New French COVID-19 cases slow further

French health authorities reported 19,461 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Thursday, representing a weekly rise of less than 2 for the first time in almost a year.The total number of hospitalisations for the disease fell by 598, decreas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021