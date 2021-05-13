COVID: Punjab sees 184 more deaths, 8,494 new cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab reached 11,297 with 184 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 8,494 fresh infections took the tally to 4,75,949, according to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday.

The number of active cases marginally dropped from 79,963 on Wednesday to 79,950.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 23 from Sangrur, 17 from Patiala, 15 from Muktsar, 12 from Bathinda and 10 each from Amritsar, Fazilka and Jalandhar, among deaths witnessed in the past one day.

Ludhiana, which continues to register the maximum number of cases in the state, reported 1,335 infections, followed by 991 in Mohali, 877 in Bathinda and 577 in Jalandhar, among daily fresh cases.

A total of 8,237 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 3,84,702, the bulletin said.

There are 429 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 9,619 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 80,01,745 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 760 fresh cases, taking the count to 53,393, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 609.

The number of active cases was 8,441, it said.

A total of 837 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 44,343, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,51,453 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,96,911 tested negative while reports of 73 samples were awaited, it said.

