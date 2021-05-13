Left Menu

World Bank signs $80.5m deal to help Sri Lanka access COVID-19 vaccines

Mr. Sajith Attygalle, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance signed on behalf of the Government and Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka, signed on behalf of the World Bank.

World Bank | Colombo | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:15 IST
“Solidarity and support of all stakeholders are key to fight this pandemic,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka.  Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Sri Lanka and the World Bank signed today an $80.5 million additional financing to help Sri Lanka access and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen the country's vaccination system and pandemic response.

"Solidarity and support of all stakeholders are key to fight this pandemic," said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka. "The World Bank remains responsive to the health priorities of Sri Lanka as well as emergency needs. Effective deployment of the vaccines will help Sri Lanka protect people, build human capital and facilitate inclusive economic recovery"

The second additional financing to the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project is to purchase and deploy safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that meet the World Bank's Vaccine Approval Criteria, to strengthen relevant health systems that are necessary for successful deployment, and to prepare for the future.

"The Government of Sri Lanka is committed to protecting our population from the impacts of the pandemic, and we have placed a high priority on strengthening and expanding the COVID-19 vaccination programme," said Hon. (Mrs.) Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Health. "This useful and timely resource will help us to ensure equitable vaccine deployment among the eligible population of Sri Lanka."

The COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project with a total of $298.07 million has contributed to Sri Lanka's pandemic management and prevention efforts. Project funds have contributed to the provision of essential works, goods, services and consultancies for emergency pandemic management and prevention activities, including the procurement of medical and surgical consumables.

