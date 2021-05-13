Left Menu

Centre should take COVID-triggered black fungus infections seriously, says Gehlot

It has been learnt that this disease is affecting diabetics who have recovered from coronavirus more, Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.The Centre should take it seriously and conduct research to prevent it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the occurrence of black fungus infection among recovered COVID-19 patients and said the Centre should take it seriously.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

''It is very worrying to see cases of mucormycosis disease among patients who have recovered from coronavirus in various states of the country, including Rajasthan. It has been learnt that this disease is affecting diabetics who have recovered from coronavirus more,'' Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

''The Centre should take it seriously and conduct research to prevent it. Also, medicines and injections needed for the prevention and treatment of this disease such as amphotericin should be arranged so that there is no shortage,'' he said.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-triggered mucormycosis and said that the situation was being monitored.

In another tweet, Gehlot said instead of states, the Centre should have issued global tenders for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines amid a shortage in India.

''So far, 11 states have issued global tenders to purchase vaccines owing to the shortage of vaccines in the country. Due to this, states will get vaccines at different prices,'' the chief minister said.

It would have been good if the Centre had issued global tenders and made vaccines available to the states in a planned manner, he said.

